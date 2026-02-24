Board of Peace official website launched
Other countries
- 24 February, 2026
- 09:48
The official website of the Peace Board (boardofpeace.org) has been launched.
According to Report, the organization announced the opening of the platform.
It is noted that the Board of Peace was established by 26 countries, including Azerbaijan. The purpose of the platform is to provide information about the organization's activities, initiatives, and projects in the fields of international cooperation, dialogue, and peacebuilding.
The website contains details about the board's objectives, members, current programs, and planned events.
