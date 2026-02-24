Qarabag to face Newcastle in UEFA Champions League play-off clash

Azerbaijan"s Qarabag will take on England"s Newcastle United tonight in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

According to Report, the side coached by Gurban Gurbanov will play the decisive fixture away in England. Kick-off is scheduled for 00:00 Baku time (GMT+4).

The match will be officiated by Italian FIFA referee Davide Massa.

In the first leg held in Baku, Newcastle secured a commanding 6-1 victory.