Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Qarabag to face Newcastle in UEFA Champions League play-off clash

    Football
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 09:36
    Qarabag to face Newcastle in UEFA Champions League play-off clash

    Azerbaijan"s Qarabag will take on England"s Newcastle United tonight in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

    According to Report, the side coached by Gurban Gurbanov will play the decisive fixture away in England. Kick-off is scheduled for 00:00 Baku time (GMT+4).

    The match will be officiated by Italian FIFA referee Davide Massa.

    In the first leg held in Baku, Newcastle secured a commanding 6-1 victory.

    Newcastle United Qarabag FC UEFA Champions League
    UEFA Çempionlar Liqası: "Qarabağ" İngiltərədə "Nyukasl"la qarşılaşacaq
    "Карабах" проведет ответный матч в плей-офф Лиги чемпионов УЕФА

    Latest News

    09:36

    Qarabag to face Newcastle in UEFA Champions League play-off clash

    Football
    09:28

    CBA currency exchange rates (24.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:20

    IDB allocates over $400M to Azerbaijan for agricultural development

    Finance
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:03

    Bart ten Broek: Tragedies like Khojaly must not happen again

    Foreign policy
    08:56

    Deputy mayor of The Hague: Monument to victims of Khojaly tragedy carries important message of peace

    Foreign policy
    08:50
    Photo
    Video

    Hague commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide

    Foreign policy
    08:36
    Photo

    UN, Montenegrin officials mull refugee issues in Balkans

    Other countries
    08:28

    Slovak FM: 20th package of sanctions against Russia not fully agreed upon

    Other countries
    All News Feed