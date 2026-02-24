Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Slovakia halts electricity transmission to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 08:05
    Slovakia halts electricity transmission to Ukraine

    Slovakia has halted electricity supplies to Ukraine, the TA3 television channel said, citing Prime Minister Robert Fico, Report informs via TASS.

    "From today, if the Ukrainian side asks Slovakia to help stabilize the Ukrainian energy grid, it will be denied this help," Fico said.

    Slovakia halted electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to its blocking the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline across its territory. No oil has been pumped to Slovakia since early February.

    Slovakia's state-run national power grid operator SEPS is responsible for electricity transmission to Ukraine. Earlier on Monday, Fico instructed the company to stop it. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation in the country amid oil shortages.

    Slovakia Ukraine oil supplies
    Fitso: Slovakiya Ukraynaya elektrik enerjisi tədarükünü dayandırır
    Фицо: Словакия прекращает экстренные поставки электроэнергии Украине

    Latest News

    08:12

    2 suspects in assassination attempt on Vucic detained in Serbia

    Other countries
    08:05

    Slovakia halts electricity transmission to Ukraine

    Other countries
    00:00

    Azerbaijan marks first Tuesday of Novruz – Water Tuesday

    Cultural policy
    20:50

    Kallas: EU to reduce Russian diplomatic staff in Brussels

    Other countries
    20:46
    Photo

    Kallas: No agreement reached on 20th EU sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    20:40

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Relations between Türkiye and Greece improving

    Region
    20:25

    Shahin Mustafayev: Construction of Aghband-Kalala road bridge over Araz river completed

    Infrastructure
    20:17
    Photo

    Baku and Tehran sign memorandum following 17th meeting of State Commission

    Infrastructure
    20:01
    Photo

    Commemoration held in Brussels for victims of Khojaly tragedy

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed