Azerbaijan produces 402 passenger cars in January

    • 24 February, 2026
    • 16:22
    Azerbaijan manufactured 402 passenger cars in January 2026, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    This represents an increase of 167 units, or 71.1%, compared to January of last year. As of February 1, 244 units were in finished goods inventory.

    In the same period, machinery and equipment, including automobiles, trailers, and semi-trailers, worth 38.2 million manats ($22.5 million) were produced. Machinery and equipment output fell by 10.8% compared to the same month last year, while automobile, trailer, and semi-trailer production more than doubled.

    During the reporting month, Azerbaijan also produced 30 tractors, down 34.8% compared to the first month of 2025, with 6 units added to inventory as of February 1.

    Additionally, 56 trucks were manufactured in January, a sevenfold increase compared to the previous year. Finished goods inventory for trucks stood at 19 units as of February 1.

    Azərbaycanda minik avtomobillərinin istehsalı 71 % artıb
    Производство легковых автомобилей в Азербайджане выросло на 71%

