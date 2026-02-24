Azerbaijan produces 402 passenger cars in January

Azerbaijan manufactured 402 passenger cars in January 2026, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

This represents an increase of 167 units, or 71.1%, compared to January of last year. As of February 1, 244 units were in finished goods inventory.

In the same period, machinery and equipment, including automobiles, trailers, and semi-trailers, worth 38.2 million manats ($22.5 million) were produced. Machinery and equipment output fell by 10.8% compared to the same month last year, while automobile, trailer, and semi-trailer production more than doubled.

During the reporting month, Azerbaijan also produced 30 tractors, down 34.8% compared to the first month of 2025, with 6 units added to inventory as of February 1.

Additionally, 56 trucks were manufactured in January, a sevenfold increase compared to the previous year. Finished goods inventory for trucks stood at 19 units as of February 1.