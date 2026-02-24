Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 16:49
    SOCAR, UK's Wood discuss cooperation in digitalization

    Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR and the UK-based Wood have discussed opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy and digitalization.

    According to Report, citing SOCAR, the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Wood Executive President Steve Nicol.

    The parties expressed satisfaction with their successful cooperation and reviewed the progress of joint projects.

    During the meeting, they also considered SOCAR's projects implemented both domestically and abroad, as well as potential cooperation opportunities in the midstream, upstream, and downstream sectors.

