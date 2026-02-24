Azerbaijani Ambassador Ramil Rzayev has presented his credentials to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia said in a post on X, Report informs.

"Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ramil Rzayev presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore. Following the official ceremony, a bilateral meeting was held, during which the sides discussed prospects for strengthening Azerbaijan–Singapore cooperation across various fields," the embassy said.