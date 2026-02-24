Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan's envoy presents his credentials to president of Singapore

    Foreign policy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 15:58
    Azerbaijan's envoy presents his credentials to president of Singapore

    Azerbaijani Ambassador Ramil Rzayev has presented his credentials to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ramil Rzayev presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore. Following the official ceremony, a bilateral meeting was held, during which the sides discussed prospects for strengthening Azerbaijan–Singapore cooperation across various fields," the embassy said.

    Azerbaijan Singapore cooperation
    Azərbaycan səfiri etimadnaməsini Sinqapur Prezidentinə təqdim edib
    Посол Азербайджана вручил верительные грамоты президенту Сингапура

    Latest News

    17:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss confidence-building measures within international organizations

    Foreign policy
    17:20

    Azerbaijan reviews opportunities to improve economic efficiency of cotton growing

    AIC
    17:09

    Minister: Bulgargaz exists thanks to contract with Azerbaijan

    Energy
    17:08

    Zelenskyy: €90B loan from EU - real guarantee of Ukraine's security

    Other countries
    16:49
    Photo

    SOCAR, UK's Wood discuss cooperation in digitalization

    Energy
    16:22

    UN General Assembly chief calls on US to pay fees in full

    Other countries
    16:22

    Azerbaijan produces 402 passenger cars in January

    Industry
    16:13
    Photo

    Azerenergy signs green energy memorandum for WUF13

    Energy
    16:12

    President signs decree on merger of KOBIA, AZPROMO

    Business
    All News Feed