Azerbaijan's envoy presents his credentials to president of Singapore
Foreign policy
- 24 February, 2026
- 15:58
Azerbaijani Ambassador Ramil Rzayev has presented his credentials to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia said in a post on X, Report informs.
"Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ramil Rzayev presented his Letter of Credence to H.E. Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore. Following the official ceremony, a bilateral meeting was held, during which the sides discussed prospects for strengthening Azerbaijan–Singapore cooperation across various fields," the embassy said.
