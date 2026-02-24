Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerenergy signs green energy memorandum for WUF13

    Energy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 16:13
    Azerenergy signs green energy memorandum for WUF13

    A memorandum of cooperation was signed today between Azerenerji and the Azerbaijan Operating Company for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

    According to Report, citing WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the memorandum was signed by Baba Rzayev, Chairman of Azerenerji, and Adil Məmmədov, Executive Director of WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

    The agreement aims to provide the event venue with green energy during WUF13. The initiative supports the forum's commitments to carbon management and emission reduction, while minimizing the environmental impact of energy consumption.

    Low-carbon energy solutions applied at WUF13 will demonstrate the feasibility of organizing large-scale international events based on a more ecological and sustainable model. The cooperation also serves as a practical example of efficiently integrating sustainable event management with national energy infrastructure.

    Scheduled for May 17–22 in Baku, WUF13 is one of the leading international platforms for sustainable urban development and efficient resource use. The forum provides an important opportunity to present innovative approaches and practical solutions, and the use of green energy emphasizes the priority of environmental responsibility in event organization.

    This collaboration reaffirms Azerbaijan's strategic commitment to green energy and sustainable development while highlighting the country"s growing role in organizing environmentally responsible international events.

    WUF13 üçün enerji təminatında dayanıqlı model tətbiq ediləcək
    Энергоснабжение WUF13 будет организовано на основе устойчивых решений

