President signs decree on merger of KOBIA, AZPROMO

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on improving governance in the area of ​​micro, small, and medium-sized business development, as well as investment and export promotion, Report informs.

The document establishes a new Agency for Small and Medium-Sized Business Development, Investment, and Export Promotion under the Ministry of Economy, based on the Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), which previously operated under the Ministry of Economy.