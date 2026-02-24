President signs decree on merger of KOBIA, AZPROMO
- 24 February, 2026
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on improving governance in the area of micro, small, and medium-sized business development, as well as investment and export promotion, Report informs.
The document establishes a new Agency for Small and Medium-Sized Business Development, Investment, and Export Promotion under the Ministry of Economy, based on the Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), which previously operated under the Ministry of Economy.
