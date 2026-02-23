Azerbaijani community hosts third international chess tournament in Brussels

The Fireland Azerbaijani Association has organized the Third International Chess Tournament in Brussels under the slogan "Let Friendship Win," Report informs.

According to Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belgium, nearly 50 chess players from 15 countries took part in the event, which was held with the support of the diplomatic mission.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Emin Rustamov, First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy, said the tournament, now held for the third time, carries significant importance and makes a meaningful contribution to strengthening friendship among communities and fostering cultural ties.

Elshan Taghiyev, co-founder of Fireland, noted that the event is gaining popularity each year, as reflected in the growing number of participants and represented countries.

Cedric Soe, a member of the Anderlecht municipality's chess club and a tournament participant, said that among the more than 40 tournaments he has competed in, this one was the most memorable.

Winners in various categories represented Belgium, France, Mexico, Romania, Kazakhstan and Indonesia. All participants received certificates and medals, while the winners were additionally awarded trophies and commemorative gifts.

Fireland has also received an invitation to take part in another international chess tournament scheduled to be held in Brussels later this year.