China calls on US to cancel Trump-era tariffs following Supreme Court ruling

    China urged the United States on Monday to cancel unilateral tariffs announced by President Donald Trump after the US Supreme Court struck down many of his measures, Report informs via France 24.

    The court ruled six to three on Friday that Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs under a 1977 law he has relied on to impose sudden levies on individual countries, upending global trade.

    Following this, Trump announced first a new 10 percent global duty on imports under a different legal authority, before raising it to 15 percent on Saturday.

    China's commerce ministry said on Monday it was conducting a "comprehensive assessment" of the ruling's impact, and called on Washington to lift the tariffs.

    "China urges the United States to cancel its unilateral tariff measures on its trading partners," the ministry said in a statement. "There are no winners in a trade war and that protectionism leads nowhere."

    The new 15 percent global duties are due to kick in on Tuesday, and are expected to last 150 days with exemptions for some products.

    The Chinese foreign ministry also noted that it was paying "close attention" to potential moves by the United States to maintain increased tariffs.

    China tariffs United States Donald Trump
    Çin ABŞ-ni ticarət tərəfdaşlarına qarşı rüsumları ləğv etməyə çağırıb
    Китай призвал США отменить пошлины против торговых партнеров

