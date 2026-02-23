On February 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs.

During the meeting, Farzaneh Sadegh"s visit to Azerbaijan last year and her previous meeting with President Ilham Aliyev were fondly recalled.

The head of state referred to his recent telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, noting that issues related to cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as friendly countries, were discussed during the call.

Expressing satisfaction with the expansion of the bilateral agenda, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran would create broad opportunities for both countries and the wider region. The head of state expressed hope that all these issues would be discussed during Farzaneh Sadegh"s visit and that the trip would yield positive results.

Farzaneh Sadegh expressed her pleasure at returning to Azerbaijan and thanked the head of state for the reception.

She conveyed the greetings of President Masoud Pezeshkian to the head of state, stressing that the Iranian President attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Masoud Pezeshkian.

Farzaneh Sadegh highlighted the historical, religious, and cultural ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the significance of the 17th meeting of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, scheduled to be held in Baku. They also discussed the North-South Transport Corridor, the construction of a highway bridge over the Araz River connecting the Aghband and Kelaleh areas, as well as other issues of mutual interest.