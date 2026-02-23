Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development

    Foreign policy
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 11:53
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development

    On February 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs.

    During the meeting, Farzaneh Sadegh"s visit to Azerbaijan last year and her previous meeting with President Ilham Aliyev were fondly recalled.

    The head of state referred to his recent telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, noting that issues related to cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as friendly countries, were discussed during the call.

    Expressing satisfaction with the expansion of the bilateral agenda, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran would create broad opportunities for both countries and the wider region. The head of state expressed hope that all these issues would be discussed during Farzaneh Sadegh"s visit and that the trip would yield positive results.

    Farzaneh Sadegh expressed her pleasure at returning to Azerbaijan and thanked the head of state for the reception.

    She conveyed the greetings of President Masoud Pezeshkian to the head of state, stressing that the Iranian President attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Masoud Pezeshkian.

    Farzaneh Sadegh highlighted the historical, religious, and cultural ties between the two countries.

    During the meeting, the sides emphasized the significance of the 17th meeting of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, scheduled to be held in Baku. They also discussed the North-South Transport Corridor, the construction of a highway bridge over the Araz River connecting the Aghband and Kelaleh areas, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development
    Ilham Aliyev Iran Farzaneh Sadegh
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev İranın yol və şəhərsalma nazirinin başçılıq etdiyi nümayəndə heyətini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял делегацию во главе с министром дорог и городского развития Ирана

    Latest News

    12:19

    President of Azerbaijan congratulates Sultan of Brunei

    Foreign policy
    12:12

    Iceland looks to fast-track vote on joining EU

    Other countries
    11:53
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development

    Foreign policy
    11:41

    LeBron becomes 1st player with 43,000 regular-season points

    Team sports
    11:27

    Blackwater founder Erik Prince joins drone-warfare fray in Ukraine

    Other countries
    11:15

    Azerbaijan's fertilizer imports rise 8.5% in January

    Business
    11:01

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Japan, Brunei on their national day

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Odesa region

    Other countries
    10:34

    China calls on US to cancel Trump-era tariffs following Supreme Court ruling

    Other countries
    All News Feed