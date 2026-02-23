Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Odesa region

    Other countries
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 10:53
    Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Odesa region

    Russian forces launched attack drones overnight into Monday targeting facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, killing two people and injuring three others, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed, Report informs.

    "During the night, Russia once again attacked the Odesa region with strike UAVs. Industrial, energy and civilian infrastructure facilities were hit. Unfortunately, two people were killed. At least three others were injured and are receiving necessary medical assistance," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

    He added that the attack damaged production facilities and warehouses, administrative buildings, a car dealership and vehicles.

    Russian drone strike Odesa Oleh Kiper
    Odessaya dron hücumu olub, ölən və yaralananlar var
    РФ атаковала Одесскую область ударными дронами, есть жертвы

    Latest News

    12:19

    President of Azerbaijan congratulates Sultan of Brunei

    Foreign policy
    12:12

    Iceland looks to fast-track vote on joining EU

    Other countries
    11:53
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development

    Foreign policy
    11:41

    LeBron becomes 1st player with 43,000 regular-season points

    Team sports
    11:27

    Blackwater founder Erik Prince joins drone-warfare fray in Ukraine

    Other countries
    11:15

    Azerbaijan's fertilizer imports rise 8.5% in January

    Business
    11:01

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Japan, Brunei on their national day

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Odesa region

    Other countries
    10:34

    China calls on US to cancel Trump-era tariffs following Supreme Court ruling

    Other countries
    All News Feed