Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Odesa region
Other countries
- 23 February, 2026
- 10:53
Russian forces launched attack drones overnight into Monday targeting facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, killing two people and injuring three others, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed, Report informs.
"During the night, Russia once again attacked the Odesa region with strike UAVs. Industrial, energy and civilian infrastructure facilities were hit. Unfortunately, two people were killed. At least three others were injured and are receiving necessary medical assistance," Kiper wrote on Telegram.
He added that the attack damaged production facilities and warehouses, administrative buildings, a car dealership and vehicles.
