Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    19 families relocated to Khojaly's Khanabad village get house keys

    Domestic policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 13:32
    19 families relocated to Khojaly's Khanabad village get house keys

    A total of 19 families, comprising 78 individuals, were resettled across Khanabad village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district and received keys to their new houses, Report informs.

    The resettlement was carried out in line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return State Program to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    It was noted that all necessary conditions meeting modern standards have been created in the village to ensure normal living for the families.

    The families were welcomed by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdara and Khojaly districts, representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and staff of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

    With this stage, the total number of families permanently resettled in Khanabad has reached 78, comprising 346 people.

    19 families relocated to Khojaly's Khanabad village get house keys
    19 families relocated to Khojaly's Khanabad village get house keys
    19 families relocated to Khojaly's Khanabad village get house keys
    19 families relocated to Khojaly's Khanabad village get house keys
    19 families relocated to Khojaly's Khanabad village get house keys
    19 families relocated to Khojaly's Khanabad village get house keys

    The Great Return State Program Ilham Aliyev
    Photo
    Xocalının Xanabad kəndinə köçürülən ailələrə mənzillərin açarları təqdim olunub - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Переселившимся в Ханабад 19 семьям вручены ключи от квартир - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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