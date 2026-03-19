A total of 19 families, comprising 78 individuals, were resettled across Khanabad village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district and received keys to their new houses, Report informs.

The resettlement was carried out in line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return State Program to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

It was noted that all necessary conditions meeting modern standards have been created in the village to ensure normal living for the families.

The families were welcomed by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdara and Khojaly districts, representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and staff of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

With this stage, the total number of families permanently resettled in Khanabad has reached 78, comprising 346 people.