Azerbaijan posts over 5% increase in revenue from mobile communication

Azerbaijan"s mobile services revenue reached 205.3 million manats ($120.76 million) in January–February 2026, up 5.4% compared with the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Revenue for February alone totaled 92 million manats ($54.12 million), a 0.4% increase over February 2025.

For the full year 2025, mobile services revenue amounted to 1.291 billion manats ($760 million), a 4.5% rise compared with 2024.