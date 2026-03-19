Azerbaijan posts over 5% increase in revenue from mobile communication
ICT
- 19 March, 2026
- 13:57
Azerbaijan"s mobile services revenue reached 205.3 million manats ($120.76 million) in January–February 2026, up 5.4% compared with the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Revenue for February alone totaled 92 million manats ($54.12 million), a 0.4% increase over February 2025.
For the full year 2025, mobile services revenue amounted to 1.291 billion manats ($760 million), a 4.5% rise compared with 2024.
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