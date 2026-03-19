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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan posts over 5% increase in revenue from mobile communication

    ICT
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 13:57
    Azerbaijan posts over 5% increase in revenue from mobile communication

    Azerbaijan"s mobile services revenue reached 205.3 million manats ($120.76 million) in January–February 2026, up 5.4% compared with the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

    Revenue for February alone totaled 92 million manats ($54.12 million), a 0.4% increase over February 2025.

    For the full year 2025, mobile services revenue amounted to 1.291 billion manats ($760 million), a 4.5% rise compared with 2024.

    mobile communication State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanın mobil rabitə gəlirləri 5 %-dən çox artıb
    Доходы Азербайджана от мобильной связи выросли более чем на 5%

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