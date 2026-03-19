Access to Roblox may be restricted in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan may limit access to the online gaming platform Roblox.

According to Report, citing the results of an online meeting between the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs and Roblox representatives, the committee expressed concern over content on the platform that violates legislation and family values. Officials said such content turns Roblox from an educational and entertainment environment into a source of serious social problems and stressed the need to strengthen protections for children under 16.

The committee warned that if these issues are not addressed, the platform's activity in Azerbaijan could be restricted.

Roblox representatives said they will take measures to eliminate risks, with initial results expected in April.

Roblox is an online platform that allows users to create their own games and play projects made by others, and it is particularly popular among children and teenagers.