Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Ilham Aliyev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev express concern about situation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 13:17
    Ilham Aliyev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev express concern about situation in Middle East

    On March 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the upcoming holy Ramadan and Novruz holidays, conveying his warmest wishes to the Azerbaijani people.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and, in turn, congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the brotherly Uzbek people on the holidays, wishing Uzbekistan continued prosperity and well-being.

    During the phone conversation, the leaders also discussed the strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, praising the successful development of ties across all areas.

    The Presidents expressed concern over the current situation in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of resolving tensions through political and diplomatic means.

    The heads of state also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and future contacts.

    Ilham Aliyev Shavkat Mirziyoyev Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday Escalation in Middle East
    İlham Əliyev ilə Şavkat Mirziyoyev bir-birilərini Novruz və Ramazan bayramları münasibətilə təbrik ediblər
    Ильхам Алиев и Шавкат Мирзиёев выразили обеспокоенность ситуацией на Ближнем Востоке

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