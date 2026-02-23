Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

    Other countries
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 10:21
    5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

    A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Yuli county, Mongolian autonomous prefecture of Bayingolin of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, at 12:12 pm on Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Report informs via China Daily.

    The quake struck at a depth of 15 km, and its epicenter was monitored at 40.88 degrees north latitude and 84.17 degrees east longitude, according to the CENC.

    China earthquake
    Çində 5,1 maqnitudalı zəlzələ olub
    Землетрясение магнитудой 5,1 произошло в Китае

    Latest News

    10:34

    China calls on US to cancel Trump-era tariffs following Supreme Court ruling

    Other countries
    10:21

    5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

    Other countries
    10:11

    41 million people under blizzard warnings in US

    Other countries
    10:02

    Oil prices fall over 1%

    Energy
    09:55

    Azerbaijani community hosts third international chess tournament in Brussels

    Individual sports
    09:43
    Photo

    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston

    Foreign policy
    09:36

    18 dead as bus plunges into river in central Nepal

    Other countries
    09:23

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:12

    Satellite images reveal surge in US fighter jets in Middle East - FT

    Other countries
    All News Feed