A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Yuli county, Mongolian autonomous prefecture of Bayingolin of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, at 12:12 pm on Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Report informs via China Daily.

The quake struck at a depth of 15 km, and its epicenter was monitored at 40.88 degrees north latitude and 84.17 degrees east longitude, according to the CENC.