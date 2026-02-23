5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Yuli county, Mongolian autonomous prefecture of Bayingolin of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, at 12:12 pm on Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Report informs via China Daily.
The quake struck at a depth of 15 km, and its epicenter was monitored at 40.88 degrees north latitude and 84.17 degrees east longitude, according to the CENC.
