Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Japan, Brunei on their national day

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the government and people of Japan on their national day, Report informs.

"We extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Japan on the occasion of the National Day. Happy National Day, Japan!" the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also congratulated Brunei Darussalam on its national day.

"On the occasion of the National Day of Brunei Darussalam, we extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Brunei. Happy National Day, Brunei!" the ministry wrote on X.

We extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Japan on the occasion of the National Day.



Happy National Day, Japan! 🇦🇿🇯🇵@MofaJapan_en pic.twitter.com/hrdN6DlRN2 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) February 23, 2026