Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Japan, Brunei on their national day

    Foreign policy
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 11:01
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Japan, Brunei on their national day

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the government and people of Japan on their national day, Report informs.

    "We extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Japan on the occasion of the National Day. Happy National Day, Japan!" the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also congratulated Brunei Darussalam on its national day.

    "On the occasion of the National Day of Brunei Darussalam, we extend our sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Brunei. Happy National Day, Brunei!" the ministry wrote on X.

    Japan Brunei Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan XİN Yaponiya və Bruneyi Milli günləri münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Японию и Бруней с национальным днем

    Latest News

    12:19

    President of Azerbaijan congratulates Sultan of Brunei

    Foreign policy
    12:12

    Iceland looks to fast-track vote on joining EU

    Other countries
    11:53
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development

    Foreign policy
    11:41

    LeBron becomes 1st player with 43,000 regular-season points

    Team sports
    11:27

    Blackwater founder Erik Prince joins drone-warfare fray in Ukraine

    Other countries
    11:15

    Azerbaijan's fertilizer imports rise 8.5% in January

    Business
    11:01

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Japan, Brunei on their national day

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Odesa region

    Other countries
    10:34

    China calls on US to cancel Trump-era tariffs following Supreme Court ruling

    Other countries
    All News Feed