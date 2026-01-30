Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

A media session was held in Baku to ensure effective communication ahead of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), according to Report.

During the session, journalists received detailed information about WUF13 and had the opportunity to exchange views and connect with officials from the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Media Development Agency, the Audiovisual Council, the Press Council, the WUF13 Operational Company in Azerbaijan, and UN-Habitat.

Registration for media representatives wishing to attend WUF13, scheduled for May 17–22, 2026, is ongoing. Applications can be submitted through UN-Habitat"s official registration system at https://events.unhabitat.org/