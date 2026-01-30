Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 18:41
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with China's payment system UnionPay, according to the regulator.

    Report informs that the agreement followed a video conference between Vusal Khalilov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and Wang Lixin, a representative of UnionPay.

    During the talks, the sides discussed expanding cooperation in payment card issuance and enhancing interoperability of QR-code technologies. The memorandum was signed upon conclusion of the meeting.

    The document establishes a legal framework for developing cooperation between the Central Bank and UnionPay and is aimed at strengthening partnerships and expanding collaboration in card issuance and processing, integration of cross-border money transfer systems, and the implementation of QR and token technologies.

    The memorandum also outlines initiatives to promote cashless payments, provide cardholders with more stable, secure, and convenient services, launch new innovative products, and develop the technical architecture and mechanisms required to support the transition to a cashless economy.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan UnionPay Memorandum of Understanding
    Photo
    Mərkəzi Bank və Çinin ödəniş sistemi arasında Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalanıb
    Photo
    Центробанк Азербайджана подписал меморандум о сотрудничестве с UnionPay

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed