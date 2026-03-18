Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Israeli strikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 12

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 13:24
    Israeli strikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 12

    At least 12 people were killed following Israeli strikes on central Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    In addition to the fatalities, 41 others were injured in the attack.

    Escalation in Middle East
    İsrailin zərbələri nəticəsində Beyrutda 12 nəfər ölüb
    В Бейруте в результате израильских ударов погибли 12 человек

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