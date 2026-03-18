Israeli strikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 12
Other countries
- 18 March, 2026
- 13:24
At least 12 people were killed following Israeli strikes on central Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
In addition to the fatalities, 41 others were injured in the attack.
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