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    Volume of Kazakh oil transported by ASCO tankers disclosed

    Infrastructure
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 13:46
    Volume of Kazakh oil transported by ASCO tankers disclosed

    Within the framework of the Kazakh oil transit project implemented via Azerbaijan, 2,085,729 tons of oil have so far been transported by tankers belonging to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO), a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, Report informs, citing ASCO.

    Of this volume, oil from the Tengiz field account for 1,962,983 tons , while oil from the Kashagan field is responsible for 122,746 tons.

    One of the latest shipments under the project was carried out on March 12, 2026, by the President Heydar Aliyev tanker owned by ASCO. On that day, the tanker transported 9,326 tons of oil from the Tengiz field from the port of Aktau to the Azertrans Sangachal terminal.

    The first batch of Tengiz oil was delivered from Aktau to Baku on March 23, 2023, while the first batch of Kashagan oil arrived on January 27, 2025.

    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) Kazakh oil Oil exports
    ASCO tankerləri ilə daşınmış Qazaxıstan neftinin həcmi açıqlanıb
    Танкеры ASCO перевезли более 2 млн тонн казахстанской нефти

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