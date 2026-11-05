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    Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Binance mull crypto regulation, tokenization

    Finance
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 13:03
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Binance mull crypto regulation, tokenization

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Binance have discussed the development of crypto asset regulation, the testing of innovative products, and the possibilities of tokenizing real-world assets during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Vusal Khalilov and a delegation led by Binance Regional Head Kirill Khomyakov, Report informs citing the CBA.

    The parties discussed the development of the regulatory and legal framework in the field of crypto assets, as well as the testing of related innovative products within a special regulatory regime.

    In addition, the possibilities of tokenizing real-world assets and the experience of other countries in these areas were considered.

    Meeting participants also exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation with Binance in implementing these initiatives.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Binance Vusal Khalilov Kirill Khomyakov Crypto asset regulation
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