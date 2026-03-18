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    Babiš: Czechia joins initiative to tighten entry rules for Russian military

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 14:11
    Babiš: Czechia joins initiative to tighten entry rules for Russian military

    Czechia has joined an initiative by several EU countries to tighten entry rules for Russian military personnel into the Schengen Area.

    According to Report, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told the ČTK news agency that the move targets both current and former Russian servicemen seeking visas.

    "Czechia has joined the initiative of several EU states advocating stricter visa rules for former and active Russian military personnel intending to enter the Schengen Area," he said.

    The issue is expected to be discussed at an upcoming EU meeting on Thursday.

    Andrej Babiš European Union
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    Бабиш: Чехия присоединилась к инициативе по ужесточению въезда военных из РФ

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