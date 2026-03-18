Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran's Foreign Ministry calls Larijani's murder terror attack

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 13:52
    Iran's Foreign Ministry calls Larijani's murder terror attack

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called the assassination of Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, an act of terrorism, reads a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Report informs via Iranian media.

    In light of this, Iran called on the UN Security Council and other international organizations to hold those involved in the murder accountable.

    "Such terror attacks will not only fail to undermine the iron will of the Iranian nation to maintain security and protect national interests, but will also greatly increase the resolve of the people and officials to defend their homeland," the statement reads.

    Earlier, Iranian media confirmed Larijani's death. His son, Mortaza Larijani, and Sardar Nejad, Head of the Security Service of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, were also killed. Their funeral is expected today.

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