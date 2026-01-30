Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku
Foreign policy
- 30 January, 2026
- 19:03
Ukraine"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev and Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan"s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, discussed preparations for WUF13, which will be held in Baku in May.
According to Report, Husyev said in a post on X that the talks covered cooperation on Ukraine"s reconstruction, urban development issues, preparations for the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, and joint projects in Irpin, Ukraine.
"I discussed cooperation on Ukraine"s recovery, urban development, preparations for WUF13 in Baku, and joint projects in Irpin. I am grateful to Azerbaijan for its support," Gusev said.
The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is scheduled to take place in Baku on May 17–22.
