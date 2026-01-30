Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 19:03
    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Ukraine"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev and Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan"s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, discussed preparations for WUF13, which will be held in Baku in May.

    According to Report, Husyev said in a post on X that the talks covered cooperation on Ukraine"s reconstruction, urban development issues, preparations for the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, and joint projects in Irpin, Ukraine.

    "I discussed cooperation on Ukraine"s recovery, urban development, preparations for WUF13 in Baku, and joint projects in Irpin. I am grateful to Azerbaijan for its support," Gusev said.

    The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is scheduled to take place in Baku on May 17–22.

    Ukraine Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev Anar Guliyev WUF13
    Azərbaycan və Ukrayna WUF13-ə hazırlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Украина обсудили подготовку к WUF13

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed