More than 600 public service centers have been established worldwide based on Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, said at the SOCGOV 2026 international forum.

According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, Mehdiyev noted that 52 countries are currently studying the ASAN Service experience within the framework of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"More than 600 service centers have been established globally based on this model, providing services to nearly 800 million people. The primary objective of the ASAN Service model is to ensure accessible and transparent services for all citizens and to uphold the principle that no one should be left behind.

Based on these figures, approximately 10% of the world's population is covered by service centers operating under this model. Real-time analysis of activities and achieved results creates new opportunities to improve service quality. The digital analysis of citizens' expectations, applications, complaints, and expressions of gratitude enables the timely identification and resolution of potential problems," Mehdiyev said.

He stressed that this approach contributes to the optimization of business processes, the more efficient organization of services, and, ultimately, higher citizen satisfaction.