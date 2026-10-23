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    Direct travel from Icherisheher to Hazi Aslanov metro stations soon to be available

    Infrastructure
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 11:26
    Direct travel from Icherisheher to Hazi Aslanov metro stations soon to be available

    In the near future, Baku Metro passengers will be able to travel from the Icherisheher station to the Hazi Aslanov station without transfers, Report informs, citing Baku Metro CJSC.

    The shuttle service on the Hazi Aslanov–Ahmadli section will be canceled, which will allow for a reduction in train intervals on the Red Line to 2 minutes during peak hours and 2.5 minutes off-peak.

    The direct routing was made possible by the comprehensive reconstruction of the turnback siding behind the Hazi Aslanov station. Across a section approximately 1 kilometer long, the entire infrastructure was completely dismantled and rebuilt, and the track sidings were extended by 20 meters to accommodate six-car trains. For the first time in the history of the metro, carbon fiber materials were used to reinforce the overhead structures.

    During the works, wooden sleepers were replaced with reinforced concrete blocks, and six new rail switches and a modern, energy-saving aluminum-based contact rail were installed. In addition, fiber-optic cables, as well as power supply, communication, ventilation, water supply, and fire safety systems, were completely renewed at the facility.

    Baku Metro Hazi Aslanov
    "İçərişəhər"-"Həzi Aslanov" metro xəttində birbaşa hərəkət bərpa olunur
    Бакинский метрополитен восстанавливает прямое движение от "Ичеришехер" до "Ази Асланова"
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