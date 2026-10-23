New Caledonia, French Polynesia teams arrive in Baku for FIFA U-15 World Cup

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Teams representing Kanaky (New Caledonia) and Mā'ohi Nui (French Polynesia) have arrived in Baku to participate in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, which will start tomorrow, the Baku Initiative Group told Report.

The BIG has shared a message on social media titled "From the Pacific to Azerbaijan: Football Unites Us!", wishing success to the young footballers from both territories.

The Baku Initiative Group expressed hope that the athletes' visit to Azerbaijan would provide an opportunity to build new friendships, gain unforgettable experiences, and showcase the rich culture and traditions of their peoples to the world.

The group emphasized that football is not only a sport but also a means of bringing young people together, building bridges between different cultures, and inspiring hope for a better future.

The tournament, which will feature participants from 189 countries and nearly 1,000 matches, is expected to unite young footballers from around the world.

The matches will be held from October 24 to October 30.