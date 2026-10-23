Azerbaijani, Indian foreign ministers begin one-on-one meeting

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has welcomed Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Report informs, citing a post on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's X account.

The two ministers then began a one-on-one meeting.

Happening now: A tête-à-tête meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov with the Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has just commenced, to discuss the bilateral agenda and exchange views on regional and international developments.