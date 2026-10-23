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    Azerbaijani, Indian foreign ministers begin one-on-one meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 11:34
    Azerbaijani, Indian foreign ministers begin one-on-one meeting

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has welcomed Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

    Report informs, citing a post on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's X account.

    The two ministers then began a one-on-one meeting.

    Azerbaijani, Indian foreign ministers begin one-on-one meeting
    Azerbaijani, Indian foreign ministers begin one-on-one meeting

    Jeyhun Bayramov Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
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