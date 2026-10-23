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    Greece bans social media use for children under 15

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 11:21
    Greece bans social media use for children under 15

    The Greek parliament has approved a bill banning children under the age of 15 from using social media.

    According to Report, citing Reuters, the decision comes amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on the health and safety of minors.

    The new restrictions are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

    Greek Prime Minister ⁠Kyriakos Mitsotakis said digital platforms have been given two and a half months to develop mechanisms for verifying users' ages.

    Greece is one of seven European Union countries working with the European Commission to create a common age-verification solution for online users.

    Authorities have justified the restrictions as a measure to protect children from excessive social media use, which they say can negatively affect sleep, concentration, and social interaction.

    Australia was the first country to adopt such legislation. In France, a similar initiative was approved by parliament but was struck down by the country's Constitutional Council in August.

    Social media ban Greece
    Yunanıstanda yeniyetmələrə sosial şəbəkələrdən istifadə qadağan edilib
    В Греции детям младше 15 лет запретили пользоваться соцсетями
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