Azerbaijan, US near completion of Strategic Partnership Charter

Azerbaijan and the United States are nearing completion of a Strategic Partnership Charter, an agreement first reached during the Washington summit on August 8 last year, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Report.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and a visiting delegation from the staff of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The sides reviewed the current regional situation, the significance of agreements reached at the Washington summit, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and ongoing steps toward preparing a peace agreement.

They also exchanged views on the draft Strategic Partnership Charter, work on which is approaching completion, as well as other issues on the bilateral agenda of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said.

Separate attention was given to initiatives under discussion in the US Congress related to Azerbaijan, including the importance of repealing Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act as it applies to the country.