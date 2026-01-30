Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

Belgium's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Julien de Fraipont said that the transport partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU brings economic benefits to the wider region, according to Report.

He noted on X that the EU and Azerbaijan are strengthening cooperation on projects aimed at improving connectivity, describing it as a mutually beneficial partnership with positive economic impacts for the entire region.

The EU and Azerbaijan, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), are developing a feasibility study for the Nakhchivan railway project. The railway is set to become part of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, linking Europe with Central Asia, and is intended to enhance mobility, strengthen economic ties, and support regional development.