Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 19:32
    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Belgium's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Julien de Fraipont said that the transport partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU brings economic benefits to the wider region, according to Report.

    He noted on X that the EU and Azerbaijan are strengthening cooperation on projects aimed at improving connectivity, describing it as a mutually beneficial partnership with positive economic impacts for the entire region.

    The EU and Azerbaijan, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), are developing a feasibility study for the Nakhchivan railway project. The railway is set to become part of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, linking Europe with Central Asia, and is intended to enhance mobility, strengthen economic ties, and support regional development.

    Julien de Fraipont Azerbaijan European Union transport partnership
    Belçika səfiri: Azərbaycan və Avropa İttifaqı arasında nəqliyyat tərəfdaşlığı bütün regiona fayda verir
    Посол Бельгии: Транспортное партнерство Азербайджана и ЕС приносит выгоды всему региону

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed