European Commission presents EU's first visa policy strategy
- 29 January, 2026
- 17:10
For the first time in European Union (EU) history, the European Commission (EC) has presented a visa policy strategy aimed at strengthening security, enhancing the competitiveness of the economy, and adapting to increasing mobility and geopolitical challenges, Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President of the EC for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, stated at a press conference in Brussels, Report informs.
"The strategy aims to make Europe safer by strengthening initial security checks, more attractive for talents and investors, and more efficient by modernizing visa procedures," she stated.
Virkkunen emphasized that the EC prepared the strategy in close cooperation with EU member states.
