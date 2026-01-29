Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss Iran strikes
- 29 January, 2026
- 17:50
Senior defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia are visiting Washington this week for talks with the Trump administration regarding potential military strikes against Iran, Report informs via Axios.
The discussions come as US President Donald Trump is considering military action against Iran, Axios stated, citing people familiar with the matter.
