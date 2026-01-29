Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss Iran strikes

    Other countries
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 17:50
    Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss Iran strikes

    Senior defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia are visiting Washington this week for talks with the Trump administration regarding potential military strikes against Iran, Report informs via Axios.

    The discussions come as US President Donald Trump is considering military action against Iran, Axios stated, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Saudi Arabia Israel Iran Washington
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı və İsrail rəsmiləri İranla bağlı vəziyyəti Vaşinqtonda müzakirə edirlər
    Делегации Саудовской Аравии и Израиля в США обсуждают ситуацию вокруг Ирана

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed