Ukraine designates Iran's IRGC as terrorist organization

Ukraine has added Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), also known as SEPAH, to its list of terrorist organizations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during his evening address, Report informs.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine stands with nations that truly value freedom and are prepared to fight for it, noting that the world can clearly see the events unfolding in Iran, including the growing number of killings and the role of the Iranian regime in spreading war and violence both regionally and globally.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Ukraine will never forget the thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against its cities, villages, and civilian population, referring to Iranian-made drones employed by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

On January 29, the European Union also added the IRGC to its list of terrorist organizations.