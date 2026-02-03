Oil prices fall amid easing geopolitical risks

Oil prices fell on February 3 morning, as investors focused on easing geopolitical risks, leading to a glut of crude supplies in the market, Report informs referring to trading data.

April Brent crude futures fell 0.39% from the previous close to $66.04 per barrel, while March WTI futures fell 0.35% to $61.92.

Traders continue to monitor the geopolitical situation between the US and Iran. Earlier on Tuesday, during a ceremony at the White House, US President Donald Trump, commenting on relations with Iran, said he would like to reach a deal.