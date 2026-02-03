Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Oil prices fall amid easing geopolitical risks

    Energy
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 09:37
    Oil prices fall amid easing geopolitical risks

    Oil prices fell on February 3 morning, as investors focused on easing geopolitical risks, leading to a glut of crude supplies in the market, Report informs referring to trading data.

    April Brent crude futures fell 0.39% from the previous close to $66.04 per barrel, while March WTI futures fell 0.35% to $61.92.

    Traders continue to monitor the geopolitical situation between the US and Iran. Earlier on Tuesday, during a ceremony at the White House, US President Donald Trump, commenting on relations with Iran, said he would like to reach a deal.

    oil prices Brent crude WTI futures
    Нефть подешевела на фоне ослабления геополитических рисков

    Latest News

    11:51

    Romanian expert: Azerbaijan becoming region's energy, cybersecurity hub

    ICT
    11:43

    Gold prices rise 5.53%

    Finance
    11:39

    Azerbaijani government official expects youth to play active role at WUF13

    Domestic policy
    11:33

    ITF praises Azerbaijan's chairmanship of extraordinary session

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    UK secretary of state for defence holds talks with Azerbaijani delegation in London

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    Australia to conduct world's first cancer vaccine trial for children

    Health
    10:43

    Money supply in Azerbaijan slightly rising

    Finance
    10:42
    Photo

    11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum kicks off in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed