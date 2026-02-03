Oil prices fall amid easing geopolitical risks
Energy
- 03 February, 2026
- 09:37
Oil prices fell on February 3 morning, as investors focused on easing geopolitical risks, leading to a glut of crude supplies in the market, Report informs referring to trading data.
April Brent crude futures fell 0.39% from the previous close to $66.04 per barrel, while March WTI futures fell 0.35% to $61.92.
Traders continue to monitor the geopolitical situation between the US and Iran. Earlier on Tuesday, during a ceremony at the White House, US President Donald Trump, commenting on relations with Iran, said he would like to reach a deal.
Latest News
11:51
Romanian expert: Azerbaijan becoming region's energy, cybersecurity hubICT
11:43
Gold prices rise 5.53%Finance
11:39
Azerbaijani government official expects youth to play active role at WUF13Domestic policy
11:33
ITF praises Azerbaijan's chairmanship of extraordinary sessionInfrastructure
11:19
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders in Abu DhabiForeign policy
11:07
UK secretary of state for defence holds talks with Azerbaijani delegation in LondonForeign policy
11:01
Australia to conduct world's first cancer vaccine trial for childrenHealth
10:43
Money supply in Azerbaijan slightly risingFinance
10:42
Photo