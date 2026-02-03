UK assumes presidency of UN Security Council

The United Kingdom will preside over the United Nations (UN) Security Council in February, Report informs.

The UK Chargé d'Affaires at the UN, Ambassador James Kariuki, held a briefing on the council's monthly work program and London's priorities.

The ambassador stated that the UK's priorities for February focus on three major crises: Ukraine, Sudan, and Gaza.

According to him, on February 24, a special meeting will be convened in the Security Council to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kariuki added that the session is expected to be chaired by the UK's Minister for European Affairs. Britain reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledging continued military, financial, and economic support, while backing increased economic pressure on Russia, the official highlighted.

The ambassador also pointed out that Sudan's war and humanitarian disaster remain a priority for the UK.

Kariuki emphasized the importance of maintaining and expanding the ceasefire in Gaza, increasing humanitarian aid, opening all crossing points, and alleviating the dire situation of civilians.

He noted that the UK considers Hamas" disarmament, the establishment of new Palestinian governance structures in Gaza, and advancing a political process for long-term peace as essential. These issues will also be discussed at the council's monthly Middle East meeting.

The official further stated that during the UK's presidency, efforts will be made to amplify the voices of civil society representatives and to highlight the global fight against violence against women.