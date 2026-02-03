Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Minister Khudatyan: 400 kV Armenia–Iran transmission line 85% complete

    Region
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 16:07
    Minister Khudatyan: 400 kV Armenia–Iran transmission line 85% complete

    Construction of the 400 kV Armenia–Iran transmission line, which is expected to be commissioned this year, is already about 85% complete, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan told a briefing on Tuesday, Report informs via Armenpress.

    The minister said Armenia intends to synchronize its electricity system with all four neighboring countries-Georgia, Iran, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan.

    According to Khudatyan, during his visit to Türkiye, it was confirmed that the process is technically feasible; however, there is currently no finalized work regarding timelines or technical solutions.

    The minister said that synchronizing Armenia's power system with those of neighboring countries is not only of commercial importance in terms of electricity imports and exports, but will also enhance the system"s stability.

    Ermənistan-İran elektrik verilişi xətti bu il istismara verilə bilər
    ЛЭП Армения–Иран готова на 85%, будет запущена в 2026г

