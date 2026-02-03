SOCAR launches Operational Technology Academy

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Energy
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 15:51
    The opening ceremony of the Operational Technology Academy, established at the Baku Higher Oil School as part of cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Honeywell, has taken place.

    Report informs, citing SOCAR, that the academy is seen as the next important step in the development of human capital and digitalization in line with SOCAR"s Corporate Strategy through 2035.

    The academy will contribute to accelerating digital transformation at SOCAR"s production facilities, enhancing operational safety and reliability, and systematically developing the knowledge and skills of engineering and technical personnel in modern automation and control systems.

    During the opening ceremony, guests were given a detailed presentation on the operating principles of the training equipment, as well as the condition of the center before and after renovation.

