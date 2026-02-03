Armenian parliament speaker to meet Russian FM in Moscow

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan plans to hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his official visit to Russia scheduled for February 5–6, the speaker said in a statement in an interview with factor.am, Report informs via TASS.

The Armenian parliamentary speaker recalled that the visit will take place at the invitation of Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

"Of course, I will meet with her. A meeting with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry is also planned. For now, that is the schedule, but other meetings are possible," Simonyan said.

Speaking about the agenda of the talks, Simonyan noted that during his last phone conversation with his Russian counterpart on January 23, they discussed issues related to documents agreed upon at the regional level of both countries but not yet signed.

"These issues will be reviewed, along with Armenian-Russian relations and existing problems. We will also discuss matters related to holding Days of Armenian Culture in the Russian Federation," the speaker said.

He stressed that all issues on the agenda of bilateral relations will be discussed without exception.