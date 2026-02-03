Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Azerbaijani boxing referee to officiate at Saudi championship

    Individual sports
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 15:07
    Azerbaijani boxing referee to officiate at Saudi championship

    Azerbaijani boxing referee Farhad Rahmanov will officiate at a championship in Saudi Arabia.

    The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report that the international-class referee has received a special invitation from the Saudi boxing authorities.

    Rahmanov will serve as a neutral referee at the national championship among schoolchildren, juniors, and youth.

    The competition will take place in Riyadh, starting on February 4 and lasting for four days.

    Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Saudi Arabia boxing referee
    Azərbaycanlı boks hakimi Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı çempionatında ədaləti qoruyacaq

    Latest News

    16:10
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and UAE observed joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026 in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    16:08

    Azerbaijan, Mexico mull prospects for co-op in tourism

    Tourism
    16:07

    Minister Khudatyan: 400 kV Armenia–Iran transmission line 85% complete

    Region
    15:51

    SOCAR launches Operational Technology Academy

    Energy
    15:25

    Samsung Internet's market share in Azerbaijan falls by 45%

    ICT
    15:24

    Armenian parliament speaker to meet Russian FM in Moscow

    Region
    15:07

    Azerbaijani boxing referee to officiate at Saudi championship

    Individual sports
    14:55

    Minister: Armenia to decide on construction of modular nuclear power plant in 2026–2027

    Region
    14:44

    Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches French office of Musk's X

    Other countries
    All News Feed