Azerbaijani boxing referee to officiate at Saudi championship
Individual sports
- 03 February, 2026
- 15:07
Azerbaijani boxing referee Farhad Rahmanov will officiate at a championship in Saudi Arabia.
The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation told Report that the international-class referee has received a special invitation from the Saudi boxing authorities.
Rahmanov will serve as a neutral referee at the national championship among schoolchildren, juniors, and youth.
The competition will take place in Riyadh, starting on February 4 and lasting for four days.
