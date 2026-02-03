Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Samsung Internet's market share in Azerbaijan falls by 45%

    ICT
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 15:25
    Samsung Internet's market share in Azerbaijan falls by 45%

    Google Chrome's market share across all platforms (desktop computers, mobile devices, and tablets) in Azerbaijan stood at 85.96% in January this year.

    According to Report, citing analytics agency Statcounter, this figure is 1.17 percentage points higher than in December and 7.63 percentage points higher than on January 1, 2025.

    Safari, which ranks second, accounted for 5.85% of the market, down 1.09 percentage points month-on-month and 5.11 percentage points year-on-year.

    Samsung Internet held a 2.16% market share. While it increased by 0.02 percentage points over the month, it declined by 1.78 percentage points year-on-year. Overall, Samsung Internet's market share fell by 45% over the year.

    Opera, ranking fourth, accounted for 1.82% of the market, down 0.06 percentage points from the previous month and 0.53 percentage points year-on-year.

    Firefox rounded out the top five with a 1.33% market share, up 0.52 percentage points month-on-month and 0.54 percentage points year-on-year.

    Samsung Internet market share
    Azərbaycanda "Samsung Internet" brauzerinin payı 45 % azalıb
    Доля браузера Samsung Internet в Азербайджане снизилась на 45%

    Latest News

    16:10
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and UAE observed joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026 in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    16:08

    Azerbaijan, Mexico mull prospects for co-op in tourism

    Tourism
    16:07

    Minister Khudatyan: 400 kV Armenia–Iran transmission line 85% complete

    Region
    15:51

    SOCAR launches Operational Technology Academy

    Energy
    15:25

    Samsung Internet's market share in Azerbaijan falls by 45%

    ICT
    15:24

    Armenian parliament speaker to meet Russian FM in Moscow

    Region
    15:07

    Azerbaijani boxing referee to officiate at Saudi championship

    Individual sports
    14:55

    Minister: Armenia to decide on construction of modular nuclear power plant in 2026–2027

    Region
    14:44

    Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches French office of Musk's X

    Other countries
    All News Feed