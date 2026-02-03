Samsung Internet's market share in Azerbaijan falls by 45%

Google Chrome's market share across all platforms (desktop computers, mobile devices, and tablets) in Azerbaijan stood at 85.96% in January this year.

According to Report, citing analytics agency Statcounter, this figure is 1.17 percentage points higher than in December and 7.63 percentage points higher than on January 1, 2025.

Safari, which ranks second, accounted for 5.85% of the market, down 1.09 percentage points month-on-month and 5.11 percentage points year-on-year.

Samsung Internet held a 2.16% market share. While it increased by 0.02 percentage points over the month, it declined by 1.78 percentage points year-on-year. Overall, Samsung Internet's market share fell by 45% over the year.

Opera, ranking fourth, accounted for 1.82% of the market, down 0.06 percentage points from the previous month and 0.53 percentage points year-on-year.

Firefox rounded out the top five with a 1.33% market share, up 0.52 percentage points month-on-month and 0.54 percentage points year-on-year.