Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches French office of Musk's X

    Other countries
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 14:44
    Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches French office of Musk's X

    The Paris prosecutor's office said a search was underway at the French offices of Elon Musk's social media network X on Tuesday as part of an investigation opened in January 2025, Report informs via Reuters.

    The prosecutor's cybercrime unit was conducting the searches, it added in a post on X, with Europol also involved and the support of the French police's own cybercrime unit.

    The Paris prosecutor's office said it launched the investigation after being contacted by a lawmaker alleging that biased algorithms in X were likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system.

    The prosecutor's office also said it was leaving the X social media platform and would communicate on LinkedIn and Instagram from now on. LinkedIn belongs to Microsoft and Instagram to Meta.

    Paris X social media
    "X" sosial şəbəkəsinin Parisdəki ofislərində axtarışlar aparılır
    В офисах соцсети X в Париже проходят обыски

    Latest News

    16:10
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and UAE observed joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026 in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    16:08

    Azerbaijan, Mexico mull prospects for co-op in tourism

    Tourism
    16:07

    Minister Khudatyan: 400 kV Armenia–Iran transmission line 85% complete

    Region
    15:51

    SOCAR launches Operational Technology Academy

    Energy
    15:25

    Samsung Internet's market share in Azerbaijan falls by 45%

    ICT
    15:24

    Armenian parliament speaker to meet Russian FM in Moscow

    Region
    15:07

    Azerbaijani boxing referee to officiate at Saudi championship

    Individual sports
    14:55

    Minister: Armenia to decide on construction of modular nuclear power plant in 2026–2027

    Region
    14:44

    Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches French office of Musk's X

    Other countries
    All News Feed