Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches French office of Musk's X

The Paris prosecutor's office said a search was underway at the French offices of Elon Musk's social media network X on Tuesday as part of an investigation opened in January 2025, Report informs via Reuters.

The prosecutor's cybercrime unit was conducting the searches, it added in a post on X, with Europol also involved and the support of the French police's own cybercrime unit.

The Paris prosecutor's office said it launched the investigation after being contacted by a lawmaker alleging that biased algorithms in X were likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system.

The prosecutor's office also said it was leaving the X social media platform and would communicate on LinkedIn and Instagram from now on. LinkedIn belongs to Microsoft and Instagram to Meta.