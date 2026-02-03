Azeri Light oil price drops nearly 5 percent on global markets
Energy
- 03 February, 2026
- 09:28
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market fell by $3.63, or 4.95 percent, to $69.72 per barrel, Report informs, citing a source in the oil market.
According to trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $68.77 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $3.58, or 5.06 percent, reaching $67.16 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is calculated based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
