    Azeri Light oil price drops nearly 5 percent on global markets

    Energy
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 09:28
    Azeri Light oil price drops nearly 5 percent on global markets

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market fell by $3.63, or 4.95 percent, to $69.72 per barrel, Report informs, citing a source in the oil market.

    According to trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $68.77 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $3.58, or 5.06 percent, reaching $67.16 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is calculated based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 70 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Азербайджанская нефть Azeri Light подешевела почти на 5%

