Azeri Light oil price drops nearly 5 percent on global markets

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market fell by $3.63, or 4.95 percent, to $69.72 per barrel, Report informs, citing a source in the oil market.

According to trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $68.77 per barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $3.58, or 5.06 percent, reaching $67.16 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is calculated based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.