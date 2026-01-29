Denmark's King Frederik to visit Greenland in February
Other countries
- 29 January, 2026
- 18:26
Denmark's King Frederik will travel to Greenland during the week starting February 16, he told journalists on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.
"I look forward to travel to Greenland," the king told reporters while on a trip to Lithuania.
