    Azerbaijani servicemen complete professional development course in Türkiye

    Military
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 17:33
    Azerbaijani servicemen complete professional development course in Türkiye

    Three servicemen of the Azerbaijan Air Force took part in a rescue course organized in the city of Erzurum, Türkiye, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    Within the framework of the course, the personnel improved their skills in operating under difficult natural conditions.

    Azerbaijan Army servicemen successfully completed the course on "Winter Mountaineering and Survival in Winter Conditions, and Casualty Rescue," acquiring the relevant knowledge and practical skills.

    During the course, practical classes were conducted on movement in snowy and mountainous terrain, survival in extreme weather conditions, providing first aid to the wounded, and their safe evacuation.

    Such advanced training courses serve to strengthen the professional preparedness of personnel in harsh climatic and complex terrain conditions, enhance speed and effectiveness during search-and-rescue operations, and further develop the knowledge and skills of servicemen based on international experience.

    Azərbaycanın hərbi qulluqçuları Türkiyədə ixtisasartırma kursunu uğurla başa vurublar
    Азербайджанские военнослужащие успешно завершили курсы повышения квалификации в Турции

