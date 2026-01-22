Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    First successful robotic surgery performed in Azerbaijan

    Health
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 16:52
    First successful robotic surgery performed in Azerbaijan

    A medical facility under the auspices of TABIB (Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan) has successfully performed robotic surgery for the first time, TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov said at a briefing at the Yeni Klinika (New Clinic), Report informs.

    He stated that the surgery was performed without any technical or surgical complications. Gurbanov noted that, if necessary, foreign specialists with whom the company has established cooperation can be connected to the system.

    "The robotic system does not make decisions independently. The use of robotic surgery minimizes blood loss and opens up new opportunities for the development of the healthcare system and the performance of more complex surgeries in the future," Gurbanov said.

    Azerbaijan TABIB robotic surgery
    Azərbaycanda ilk dəfə robotik cərrahi əməliyyat uğurla icra olunub
    В Азербайджане впервые успешно проведена роботизированная хирургическая операция

    Latest News

    16:56

    AZAL partners with Accelya to advance its NDC retail strategy

    Infrastructure
    16:52

    First successful robotic surgery performed in Azerbaijan

    Health
    16:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Olympic and world champions visit Shusha

    Karabakh
    16:45

    Central Bank of Türkiye lowers policy rate to 37%

    Finance
    16:41

    President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump hold meeting in Davos - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    Orban on Gaza Board of Peace: Hungary supports all international peace initiatives

    Other countries
    16:33

    Farid Mammadov: Karabakh Regional DOST Center serves 180,000 people

    Social security
    16:16

    Over 50 countries to join Board of Peace

    Other countries
    16:03

    Kushner: Investments in Gaza to exceed $40B

    Other countries
    All News Feed