First successful robotic surgery performed in Azerbaijan

A medical facility under the auspices of TABIB (Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan) has successfully performed robotic surgery for the first time, TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov said at a briefing at the Yeni Klinika (New Clinic), Report informs.

He stated that the surgery was performed without any technical or surgical complications. Gurbanov noted that, if necessary, foreign specialists with whom the company has established cooperation can be connected to the system.

"The robotic system does not make decisions independently. The use of robotic surgery minimizes blood loss and opens up new opportunities for the development of the healthcare system and the performance of more complex surgeries in the future," Gurbanov said.