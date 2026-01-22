Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ilham Aliyev: Board of Peace key to resolving global conflicts

    Foreign policy
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 17:09
    Ilham Aliyev: Board of Peace key to resolving global conflicts

    The Board of Peace, established under the chairmanship of the US President, is important for strengthening peace in the Middle East and contributing to the resolution of global conflicts, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos.

    According to Report, as part of the event, invitation of Azerbaijan to the Board of Peace as a founding state was seen as a demonstration of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, and of the country's role in promoting peace worldwide.

    Board of Peace Ilham Aliyev Donald Trump World Economic Forum - 2026
    İlham Əliyev: Sülh Şurası qlobal münaqişələrin həllinə töhfə vermək baxımından önəmlidir
    Ильхам Алиев: Совет мира важен для внесения вклада в урегулирование глобальных конфликтов

    Latest News

    18:26
    Photo

    Baku hosts NATO Mobile Training Team"s course

    Incident
    18:18

    Azerbaijan Karate Federation awards Report

    Individual sports
    17:59

    US to gain full defense access to Greenland through talks, says Trump

    Other countries
    17:49

    Kidney transplant via robotic surgery to be performed in Azerbaijan soon

    Health
    17:48

    Italy accounts for 56% of Azerbaijani oil exports in 2025

    Energy
    17:47

    Turkish ex-minister: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty would be of great importance for region

    Region
    17:45

    Researcher: Caspian Sea level hits 48-year record low

    Ecology
    17:20

    President: Normalization between Baku and Yerevan reflected in trade relations

    Foreign policy
    17:09

    Ilham Aliyev: Board of Peace key to resolving global conflicts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed