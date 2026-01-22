Ilham Aliyev: Board of Peace key to resolving global conflicts

The Board of Peace, established under the chairmanship of the US President, is important for strengthening peace in the Middle East and contributing to the resolution of global conflicts, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos.

According to Report, as part of the event, invitation of Azerbaijan to the Board of Peace as a founding state was seen as a demonstration of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, and of the country's role in promoting peace worldwide.