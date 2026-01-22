AZAL partners with Accelya to advance its NDC retail strategy

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, has signed an agreement with Accelya, a global leader in airline technology solutions, to introduce NDC (New Distribution Capability) through FLX Select.

    Report informs, citing AZAL, that this agreement marks a deliberate step in the modernization of AZAL's retail capabilities and aims to transform the way fares and ancillary services are created, distributed, and sold through indirect channels, including travel agencies and online platforms.

    The implementation of FLX Select will enable AZAL to accelerate time-to-market for fares and ancillary products, ensure consistent and accurate content across all partner channels, and gradually move beyond the limitations of traditional distribution models. As a result, airline offers will become more transparent and relevant for passengers, while being more convenient and efficient for travel partners. FLX Select will also provide AZAL with direct connectivity to the global ecosystem of travel sellers and aggregators, allowing the airline to unlock the commercial value of NDC without complex and lengthy technical integrations.

    FLX Select is part of Accelya's FLX ONE platform, powered by Amazon Web Services. Through its strategic collaboration with AWS, Accelya delivers scalable, secure cloud solutions that support the modernization of airline Offers and Orders. According to independent research firm T2RL, Accelya supports nearly 50 percent of global NDC transactions.

